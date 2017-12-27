Headlines

UP Govt suspends two cops over security lapse in PM Modi’s motorcade during Noida visit

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Modi's Noida visit

Lucknow: Following a major security breach in the movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motorcade during his Christmas Day visit to Noida, SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar Lav Kumar today suspended two police officers stationed at Dankaur police station.

The investigation into what led to the lapse and who were the officials and police personnel responsible has been assigned to Noida’s Superintendent of Police.

According to preliminary investigation, deputy inspector Dilip Singh and constable Jaipal, posted in the anti-demo vehicle have been found guilty in this case.

Senior officials of the Home Department explained that when the Prime Minister’s motorcade was returning from the inauguration ceremony of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line section at Amity University on Monday, the fleet took a route other than the sanitised one.

As a result, the vehicles of Modi and many other VIPs were caught in a traffic snarl at the Mahamaya flyover. Also, a motorcycle and a bus came very close to the VVIP fleet.

After being caught in the jam for around three minutes, the convoy proceeded after traffic and police officials rushed to the spot to clear the bottleneck.

An official said the Prime Minister’s fleet was to take the HCL cut to go on to the expressway, but took a turn 200 metres before the designated one.

