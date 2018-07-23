Govt sets up high-level committee to check mob lynching

New Delhi: Concerned at the incidents of violence by mobs in some parts of the country, the government has formed a high-level committee headed by Union Home Secretary to deliberate in the matter and make recommendations, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Singh said the home department secretary, justice department secretary, legal affairs secretary, legislative department secretary, social justice and empowerment department secretary are the members of the committee. The committee will submit its recommendations to the Centre within four weeks.

The government has further decided to constitute a Group of Ministers headed by the Union Home Minister to consider the recommendations of the high-level committee. The Minister, External Affairs, Minister, Road Transport and Highways; Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Minister, Law & Justice and Minister, Social Justice and Empowerment are the members of Group of Ministers. The Group of Ministers will submit their recommendations to the Prime Minister.

Singh said the government has already condemned such incidents and made its stand clear in the Parliament that it is committed to upholding the rule of law and adopting effective measures to curb such incidents.

As per the Constitutional scheme, ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects. State Governments are responsible for controlling crime, maintaining law and order, and protecting the life and property of the citizens. They are empowered to enact and enforce laws to curb crime in their jurisdiction.

Accordingly, Ministry of Home Affairs has, from time to time, issued advisories to States/UTs for maintenance of public order and prevention of crime in their areas of jurisdiction. An advisory on addressing the issue of lynching by mob on suspicion of child lifting was issued on 04.07.2018. Earlier, an advisory was issued on 09.08.2016 on disturbances by miscreants in the name of protection of cow.

The government respects the recent directions of the Supreme Court on the issue of mob violence, and has issued an advisory to State Governments urging them to take effective measures to prevent incidents of mob violence and lynching and to take stringent action as per law. The State Governments have been advised to implement the directions issued in the matter by the Supreme Court on July 17, 2018.