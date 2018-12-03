Govt Sanctions Equity Support For 18 Power Transmission Projects

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday sanctioned input equity support of Rs 250 crore to Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) for quality power supply in backward areas.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi sanctioned the proposal for input support to OPTCL for construction of 18 new transmission projects, at a high-level meeting at the Secretariat here today.

Target was fixed to commission this entire project in different phases within March, 2022. Padhi directed the department to complete the projects before the timeline and ensure quality power supply.

Energy Department Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma said that these projects would strengthen the system for stable and reliable power supply to the backward areas where voltage is comparatively low.

Sanctioned projects included construction of new 400/220KV, 220/33 KV and 132/33 KV substations at different places namely Lapanga and Maneswar (Sambalpur district ) Ghens (Bargarh); Godachhak ( Dhenkanal) Kalimela ( Malkangiri ), Keonjhar in Keonjhar district, Narisnghpur (Cuttack) Satasankha ( Puri), Bhograi (Balasore) Birmaharajpur (Sonepur); Chikiti and Aska ( Ganjam); Tirtol (Jagatsinghpur); Agarapada (Bhadrakh ) and, G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal dist.

The estimated cost of these projects vary in the range of Rs 27 crore to Rs 126 crore.

Besides, the input support for 132 KV Kuchei to Jaleswar transmission line between Mayurbhaj and Balasore district estimated at the cost of Rs 41.34 crore and 400KV IB to Lapanga transmission line in Jharsuguda district estimated at Rs 26.44 crore were also sanctioned in the meeting.

The total input support against all these projects comes around Rs 250 crore. Padhi directed that this amount would be provided in different installments over five financial years as the work at the ground level proceeds ahead.