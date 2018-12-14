Govt ropes in Sudarsan Pattnaik to encourage semifinalists

Bhubaneswar: The race for winning the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 is nearing a neck-to-neck fight as four countries are now left to battle it out in the semifinals lately.

The competition is extremely intense and so is the environment. Therefore, in a bid to encourage the four countries and motivate their spirit, the Odisha Government has roped in international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik to do the same through his fabulous sand art at Kalinga Stadium.

The intriguing sand art will soon be ready as Sudarsan Pattnaik and his six students are using up to 14 tonnes of sand and are leaving no stone unturned in bringing all glory to this art.

Sand art with colors showcasing the flags of four semi-finalists, namely, Australia, England, Belgium and Netherlands fighting it out for the championship trophy are being made. The art work has two sets of hockey sticks with the World Cup trophy in between. The message on the art reads, “All the best.”

Commenting on this artistic endeavor, Sudarsan Pattnaik said, “Using sand art in order to wish the teams all the best is quite a distinct way. I am glad to be associated with it and I truly hope that all countries put forth their best play and may the best one take the trophy home.”