Govt reviews PPP infrastructure development projects

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has reviewed the infrastructure development projects implemented under PPP mode. A high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the developmental works in the state.

Construction of total 23 paddy/rice godown projects are being expedited with tender process over and works orders issued. About Rs 432 crore has been estimated for the projects.

Besides, five modern hospitals will also be constructed with a total of 800 seats. The primary hospital will be a super specialty one and will have 500 seats alone. Out of these 800 seats, 39 will be reserved for poor people covered under Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana, National Health Insurance Scheme, Odisha Health Fund.

Tender process for the city bus service in Balasore-Bhadrak township cluster is also in final stages. Two main routes Balasore-Remuna-Maitripur and Balsore-Nilagiri-Sora will see bus services under this project.

Further discussions on e-up gradation of 185 land registration related offices, low cost housing projects in urban areas were also laid during the meeting.