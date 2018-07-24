Govt officials under vigilance lens for Tito links

Cuttack: The Cuttack Vigilance Cell on Tuesday launched an inquest to find out the alleged links of some government officials with arrested gangster Sayed Usman Ali alias Tito.

The vigilance cell is reportedly trying to get a deep insight into the role of some government officials in extending undue favour to the gangster. The vigilance officials held a discussion with the special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch on the case and collected some crucial documents.

According to sources, the vigilance initiated the probe into the Tito-government officials’ link after it came to light that some government officials helped Tito avail sand blocks, petrol pumps, vehicles, vehicle permits for which the government suffered a huge loss.

The vigilance officials will conduct the probe against some government officials in Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda and other districts who abused their official position and helped the gangster, sources said.