Govt likely to give 3-6 months more for PAN-Aadhaar linkage

New Delhi: The government will give 3-6 months to link the biometric identifier Aadhaar with PAN in case the Supreme Court rules in its favour, after which it may cancel all PANs that have not been linked, according to sources.

The current deadline for linking the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN (Permanent Account Number), issued by the Income Tax Department, with Aadhaar is December 31.

The government has indicated to the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend this deadline to March 31, 2018.

As of November, 13.28 crore out of 33 crore PANs has been linked to the 12-digit Aadhaar.

Last month, the government had told the court, which is hearing petitions against making Aadhaar linking to bank accounts, mobile phone numbers and others mandatory, that it is willing to extend the deadline to March 31, 2018.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the government’s decision on Aadhaar and has said it may consider setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes.