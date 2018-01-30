Govt to launch toll-free number to report road accidents on NHs

New Delhi: With an aim to provide quick help, rescue any accident victim, the government is all set to launch a national toll-free number to report road accidents on national highways (NHs) and to register complaints regarding the operations and maintenance of the NHs.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is scheduled to launch the ‘1033’ helpline in the first week of February, as per sources.

A massive drive would be undertaken to popularise the toll-free number among road users, sources said.

This will help the call centre managing the incoming calls to locate the callers and transfer calls to operators conversant in the local language.

In 2016, accidents on national highways claimed 52,075 lives and left 1.46 lakh people injured.