Govt hikes National Pension System share to 14%

New Delhi: The government has increased its contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) to 14 per cent from existing 10 per cent, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Jaitley said, “Changes made in the larger interest of employees.”

Under the NPS, the subscriber is eligible to withdraw 60 per cent of the corpus, the remaining 40 per cent of the accumulated fund goes towards annuity.

While the minimum employee contribution stands at 10 per cent, they can withdraw 60 per cent of the pension tax-free after retirement, Jaitley said.

Approximately 18 lakh central government employees covered under NPS stand to benefit from the streamlining of the National Pension System.