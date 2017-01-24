Govt extends Shaktikant Das’s tenure by 3 months

New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the tenure of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das by three months till May 31 of this year.

As per official sources, the appointment committee of Cabinet has approved the proposal for extension in service in respect of Department of Economic Affairs Secretary, IAS Shaktikanta Das, for a period of three months from March 1 to May 31.

Das was a 1980 batch IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre had taken over as Economic Affairs Secretary on August 29, 2015. He was to retire at the end of February this year.

The finance ministry is scheduled to present the Budget for financial year 2017-18 on February 1, instead of the usual date of February 28. From this year, the government has decided to merge the Railway Budget with the General Budget.