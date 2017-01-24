Headlines

Govt extends Shaktikant Das’s tenure by 3 months

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Govt entends Shaktikanta Das's tenure by 3 months

New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the tenure of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das by three months till May 31 of this year.

As per official sources, the appointment committee of Cabinet has approved the proposal for extension in service in respect of Department of Economic Affairs Secretary, IAS Shaktikanta Das, for a period of three months from March 1 to May 31.

Das was a 1980 batch IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre had taken over as Economic Affairs Secretary on August 29, 2015. He was to retire at the end of February this year.

The finance ministry is scheduled to present the Budget for financial year 2017-18 on February 1, instead of the usual date of February 28. From this year, the government has decided to merge the Railway Budget with the General Budget.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
14.8K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
7.5K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near Rayagada; 20 feared dead
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.3K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
3.2K
Headlines

16- year old Odia girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
Reliance Jio Reliance Jio
2.9K
Business

Reliance Jio might extend offer till June
To Top