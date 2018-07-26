Govt extends deadline for filing income tax returns to August 31

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the last date of filing Income Tax returns (ITRs) from July 31 to August 31 for the assessment year (AY) 2018-19.

“The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2018-19 is 31.07.2018 for certain categories of taxpayers. Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2018 to 31st August, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The decision comes days ahead of the July 31 deadline, which several groups had requested the government to push to later.

CBDT had notified the new income tax return forms for assessment year 2018-19 on April 5. Experts said the introduction of new forms was leading to delays in filing of returns.

Further, the CBDT had said non-filing of ITR before the due date from this assessment year would lead to a penalty of Rs 1,000, 5,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on when the returns were filed after the deadline. The fine for taxpayers having income under Rs 5 lakh remained at Rs 1,000.