Govt directs district admin to gear up to protect crop from rain

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Following the prediction of a well marked low pressure over Bay of Bengal is likely to hit Odisha coast in next two days triggering rain, the State government held an emergency meeting today and directed the administration of 18 districts to remain alert.

The State government has geared up to protect standing crops of farmers who have already suffered due to pest menace, drought and nonseasonal rain.

Chairing the meeting, Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty today directed the administration of 18 districts to remain alert in view of rain prediction and asked the Collectors make field visits to create awareness among farmers to safeguard their crops.

All the Collectors have also been directed to disburse input subsidy by December 15, the Minister said.

Except Malkangiri, crops in almost all districts have been affected by pest, drought and unseasonal rain. So, the Collectors have been asked to complete disbursal of input subsidy by December 15, he added.

The regional meteorological centre director Sarat Sahu said the intensity of rainfall will be very less on December 7. However, the rain could increase by December 8 and 9, attending the meeting.

