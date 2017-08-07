Govt deactivates over 11.44 lakh PAN cards

New Delhi: The government has deleted or de-activated over 11.44 lakh permanent account numbers (PANs).
This was informed by minister of state for finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
The same has been done in cases where multiple PANs were found allotted to one person and in cases where they were allotted to either non-existent person or in the names of persons with false identities.
There have also been cases where PAN card details of some people have unknowingly been used to create or support fake identities.
This facility to delete or de-activate the PAN is available with the Assessing Officer through application software.
The linking of the PAN with UIDAI-linked Aadhaar was made compulsory by the government for filing income tax returns. Also, Aadhaar had become mandatory in order to avail a PAN card, effective July 1.