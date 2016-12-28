Govt cancelled FCRA licenses of 20,000 NGOs

New Delhi: The Centre has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act(FCRA) licences of about 20,000 of 33,000 Non Governmental Organisations(NGOs) after they were found to have allegedly violated various provisions of the Act, thus barring them from receiving any foreign funds.

Earlier this year during July, Chairman of the Voluntary Association Network of India Mathew Cherian had lamented that the quantum of funding for NGOs had dropped sharply from Rs 13,600 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 7,600 crore in 2014-15.He had also noted that this decline could have a major impact on the employment of about 12.7 million people working in the 1.2 million NGOs that have given the country several things ranging from the hand pump to laws that led to the Right to Information Act and the Right to Education Act.

During a review of the Foreigners Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) on Tuesday, a presentation was made before home minister Rajnath Singh in which it was pointed out that 20,000 NGOs have been barred from receiving foreign donations.

The officials said that of the 13,000 valid NGOs, around 3,000 have submitted applications for renewal while 2,000 new applications for registration under the FCRA have been received by the MHA. Apart from this, another 300 NGOs are currently under the prior permission category but are not yet registered under the FCRA.