Govt assurance fails to end teachers’ agitation in State capital

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing teachers’ agitation spearheaded by the Odisha Primary Teachers’ Association (OPTA) and the Odisha Shiksha Sahayak Association (OSA) in the State capital saw a twist and turn on Thursday.

Sources said one group of the teachers led by OPTA president Rajesh Mohanty on the day met School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra and announced that their agitation would be deferred till November 17 in the wake of the assurances of the Government.

However, this triggered tension as a majority of the teachers, who are staging a dharna at PMG Square, opposed it and blocked Mahatma Gandhi Marg. They said that during a core meeting of the organisations 28 districts had opposed calling off of the stir.

Additional police forces were deployed and they are keeping a watch on the developments. Only two district units Kendrapada and Angul agreed to call off the strike.

But the others said they would continue their stir till the Government agrees to their demands. They alleged that the Government is trying to play a divide-and-rule policy and sabotage their agitation.

The teachers’ agitation has brought studies to a standstill in schools in the State.