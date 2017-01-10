Govt. asks Indian companies to make Rs 2000 smartphones

New Delhi: To promote cashless economy, the government has asked local smartphone companies to produce smartphones costing under Rs 2,000 in order to help the digital economy grow in rural areas.

The meeting was conducted by Niti Aayog and it included smartphone makers including Lava, Micromax, Karbonn and Intex. To build low cost phones that can take digital transactions to the masses is the aim of this meeting.

As per sources, Chinese smartphone makers haven’t been approached for the project yet. Moreover, international smartphone makers such as Samsung and Apple didn’t attend the meeting.

The government is asking smartphone makers to deliver in 20-25 million handsets into the market, but has ruled out government subsidy. Instead, it is asking companies to come up with solutions to bring down the cost of the phone , which has capabilities to allow financial transactions.

Notably, the government has begun enabling digital transactions after the demonetized of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, which resulting in cash crunch across the country.