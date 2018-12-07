Govt appoints new Chief Economic Advisor

New Delhi: Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian has been appointed new Chief Economic Advisor on Friday.

An ISB Hyderabad, professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian has been appointed for a period of three years.

The post of CEA was lying vacant since Arvind Subramanaian left the finance ministry after a four-year stint earlier this year.

A government notification said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Associate Prof. and ED (CAF), ISB, Hyderabad, to the post.