Govt appeals teachers to call off agitation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday appealed protesting teachers and staff of schools and colleges to call off the agitation and join duty in the interest of students.

“The agitating teachers should withdraw protest immediately. They should come to the table for discussion and resolve issues,” said Higher Education Minister, Ananta Das.

Earlier, the School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra on had stated that the teachers’ demand for withdrawal of the proposed affidavit for grant-in-aid assumed ‘no significance’. However, all issues can be resolved through amicable discussion.

Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employees United Forum is protesting compulsory submission of a proposed affidavit for grant-in-aid introduced by the State government.

The agitating teachers have also warned to boycott annual Matric and Plus-II examinations if their demands are not fulfilled at the earliest.

The affidavit though promises to give financial benefits, also prevents teachers from staging any kind of protests in future.

The other demands of the teachers’ body include equal pay for equal work and implementation of the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.