Govinda Poddar to lead Odisha team in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bhubaneswar: All-rounder Govinda Poddar who led Odisha senior team to Ranji trophy quarter-final this season is going to lead the state team in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy Inter-state one-day tournament. Poddar didn’t play the Sayed Mustaq Ali Inter-state T20 trophy earlier this month, as he went home to attend his brother’s marriage.

Odisha will play its matches at Delhi in this limited overs tournament that starts from February 25 and will continue till March 6 .

Placed in the seven team Group- A, Odisha will play their first match against Haryana on February 25 . Other teams in the group are Assam, Baroda, Vidarbha, Railways and Punjab. In place of regular coach Debasish Mohanty who will not be available due to personal reasons, former India opener Shiv Sundar Das has been appointed as the coach.

Odisha team consists up Sandeep Pattnaik, Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senaapati, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Yadav, Sujit lenka (wicketkeeper), Arvind Singh, Payas Kumar Singh, Deepak Behera, basant Mohanty, Suryakant pradhan, Debabrata pradhan, Dhiraj Singh, Raj Kishan patel.