Twin City

Governor unveiled Ramadevi’s statue in the varsity campus

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Governor unveiled Ramadevi's statue

Bhubaneswar: The state Governor Dr SC Jamir here on Tuesday has unveiled statue of Maa Rama Devi in the campus of Rama Devi Women’s University in the city.

While addressing in the function, Jamir said that Women in India have been great and valuable partner in nation building. The role of women in the country’s freedom struggle cannot be undermined. They fought wholeheartedly and supported the freedom fighters. Kasturba Gandhi, Kamala Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, Vijaylaxmi Pandit, Aruna Asaf Ali, have all played very crucial and enthusiastic role in the struggle for freedom. In the post-independence the country saw many women rising to great height and set an example for others. Late Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister of the country. Many women have occupied top positions in different spheres whether it is administration, police, medicine, software or public services.

Later, he unveiled foundation stone of Academic Building, Administrative Building and Hostel Building being constructed under Rastriya Uchattar Shiksha Abhiyan.

Among others present during the function were Higher Education Principal Secretary GVV Sharma, Vice-Chancellor  Padmaja Mishra and Registrar  Chitrangada Samantasinghar.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.9K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
6.0K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Reliance Reliance
2.6K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.4K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
bike bike
1.8K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top