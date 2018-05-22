Governor Satya Pal Malik calls for reforms in higher education

Bhubaneswar: “Human resources are the real assets of society and universities have a greater role in developing it,” said Governor and Chancellor of Universities Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday.

Addressing the vice-chancellors’ conference at Raj Bhawan here where VCs from 17 universities of Odisha participated, Malik appealed to the VCs to bring in timely reforms in the higher education sector.

“Speedy solution of various problems faced by the universities is highly essential. Apart from the implication of modern information technology, enhancing quality education and developing skills, maintaining transparency and accountability should be prioritized,” Malik said. He also emphasized on creating favourable learning environment and skill and ability development of students.

Stating that universities in Odisha are performing far better in all sectors than their counterparts in Bihar, Malik emphasized on the regular conduct of students’ union election and said it would develop leadership skills among students. He also advised all VCs to introduce biometric attendance systems for both teachers and students in all institutes.

The chancellor discussed on issues like timely conduct of examination, filling up of vacant teaching posts, setting up of sports complex, skill development and placement of students. He also asked VCs to set up more centre of excellences, avail grants from the University Grant Commission and submission of utilisation certificate of funds. The existing grievance redressal system must be strengthened and updated, he pointed out.

Ministers and Secretaries of four departments, including Higher Education Minister Ananta Das, Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera, Tourism and Culture minister Ashok Chandra Panda and Sports, Electronics and IT Minister, Chandra Sarathi Behera were present during the meeting. The Directors of International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) were also present at the conference.