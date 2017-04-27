Government suspended 22 social networking sites in Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday suspended 22 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, for a month as student’s protests refused to die down in the restive state.

The order by the home department came amid an existing ban on 3G and 4G mobile services. The services were suspended on April 17. Broadband has also been reduced to 2G speed.

In an order the government has said that any message or class of messages to or from any persons or class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the following social networking sites shall not be transmitted in the Kashmir valley, with immediate effect, for a period of one month or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Social networking sites that have been suspended include QQ, WeChat, Ozone, Tumblr, Google+, Baidu, Skype, Viber, Line, Snapchat, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Snapfish, YouTube (Upload), Vine, Buzznet, Xanga, and Flickr.

The government said that the step was taken in bid to avoid misuse of social networking sites and instant messaging services.

It may be noted that student protests have become a new challenge for the administration in Kashmir where the law and order situation has gone downhill after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani last summer.