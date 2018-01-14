Government to raise 15 new battalions for Pakistan, China borders

New Delhi: The government is planning to raise 15 new battalions in the country’s two important border guarding forces — the BSF and the ITBP — to fortify defence along the strategic frontiers with Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.
A senior official in the Union Home Ministry told reporters that it is “actively considering” raising six fresh battalions in the Border Security Force (BSF) and nine in the Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force.
Each battalion of these forces comprises about 1,000 operational jawans and officers.
Sources in the BSF said the force has projected enhancing manpower by sanctioning of new units so that they can be deployed in the Assam and West Bengal flanks of the Indo- Bangladesh border even as a similar addition in numbers is required to effectively guard the Indo-Pak International Border (IB), especially in Punjab and Jammu regions, in the near future.
Similarly, the ITBP has been trying to reduce the inter- BoP (border outpost) distance at the 3,488-km long icy frontier that it is tasked with guarding.
The frequent instances of transgressions and confrontations with the Chinese army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is being seen as the major reason for the ITBP to enhance its numbers.
The mountain-trained force has recently got sanctions to set up at least 47 new BoPs along the border for effective control of the Himalayan border area.
The home ministry official said the new battalions would also help the two border guarding forces better rotate troops from forward locations to units in the mainland.