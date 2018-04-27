Headlines

Government employee gets illegal nursing home licence in Angul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Angul: Even as the State Government has imposed strict rules for getting licence to run clinical establishments, Angul Collector has put a blind eye on the government norms for providing approval to Sarojini Health Care Centre at Karadagadia in Angul town.

Despite of several allegations leveled against the nursing home, it seems all the complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Moreover, as per the government law, an in-service government employee is not eligible to get a clinical establishment licence, but shockingly, one Subhendu Mishra who works as Computer Programmer in Angul block office managed to get a licence to run the Sarojini Health Care Centre.

In view of the mishaps occurred in private nursing homes in past, the State Government’s rules like Fire safety, parking, 24-hour drinking water supply, electricity and waste management have been already violated by the nursing home.

Speaking on the issue, Angul ADM Laxmi Narayan Bisoi said, “We don’t have any information regarding the licence approval of the nursing home”.

When asked about the illegal nursing home, Senior Lawyer Bhupesh Kumar Pradhan said, “It is illegal for a government employee to obtain nursing home licence. The government should take stringent action in this regard. For what profit the district administration has provided undue favors by clearing the nursing home licence? If no action taken in this regard, healthcare services in Angul will be vulnerable in coming days.”

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
4.5K
Headlines

Another sex video of Odia singer goes viral
summer vacation summer vacation
4.1K
Headlines

Odisha Govt announces summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow
Disha Patani Disha Patani
1.8K
Entertainment

In pic! Disha Patani’s washboard abs will force you to hit gym
To Top