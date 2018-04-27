Government employee gets illegal nursing home licence in Angul

Angul: Even as the State Government has imposed strict rules for getting licence to run clinical establishments, Angul Collector has put a blind eye on the government norms for providing approval to Sarojini Health Care Centre at Karadagadia in Angul town.

Despite of several allegations leveled against the nursing home, it seems all the complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Moreover, as per the government law, an in-service government employee is not eligible to get a clinical establishment licence, but shockingly, one Subhendu Mishra who works as Computer Programmer in Angul block office managed to get a licence to run the Sarojini Health Care Centre.

In view of the mishaps occurred in private nursing homes in past, the State Government’s rules like Fire safety, parking, 24-hour drinking water supply, electricity and waste management have been already violated by the nursing home.

Speaking on the issue, Angul ADM Laxmi Narayan Bisoi said, “We don’t have any information regarding the licence approval of the nursing home”.

When asked about the illegal nursing home, Senior Lawyer Bhupesh Kumar Pradhan said, “It is illegal for a government employee to obtain nursing home licence. The government should take stringent action in this regard. For what profit the district administration has provided undue favors by clearing the nursing home licence? If no action taken in this regard, healthcare services in Angul will be vulnerable in coming days.”