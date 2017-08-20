Government buildings to run on solar power in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to reduce power consumption power for all its operations, the Odisha government has decided to run all its office buildings on solar power.

In first phase, all the government buildings in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be powered by solar energy, officials of the Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (GEDCOL) informed on Saturday.

Sources said that 199 buildings of the twin city Cuttack (73) and Bhubaneswar (126) will run on solar power. The solar panel will be installed on the roof as per the requirement of the building.

The MoU for the project launched on the PPP mode was inked in July 2016. The government is targeting to complete the project in three phases along with allocating `8 crore per 1 mega watt power.

Sources said that all the government buildings identified in twin cities will be operated by solar power in next three-four months.

Towns have been identified for second phase project for covering the buildings in solar energy. The solar panels will be installed on the government buildings in Sambalpur, Burla, Hirakud, Rourkela, Puri, Khurda, Berhampur, Chhatrapur, Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Balasore, Bhadrak and Baripada.