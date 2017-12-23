Latest News Update

Government allows companies to paste MRP stickers till March 2018

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
MRP stickers

New Delhi: The government has allowed companies, until March 2018, to paste price stickers on unsold packaged products to reflect new MRP post-GST, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said today.

After Goods and Services Tax (GST) became effective from July 1, companies were asked to use stickers on unsold packaged commodities to display new maximum retail price (MRP) till September, which was later extended till December.

When rates of about 200 items were cut in mid-November, the ministry permitted to paste additional stickers under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

As many as 178 items of daily use have been shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 percent to 18 percent, while a uniform 5 percent tax was prescribed for all restaurants, both air-conditioned and non-AC.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.9K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
2.0K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
T20 T20
1.3K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top