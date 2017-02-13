Gov seeks industry data on H1B Visa

New Delhi: The Central Government has asked for industry data from various companies, specially IT companies, to take up issues over the H1B Visa changes with the new US government. Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had taken up the issue in a special meeting last week.

The Industry department has sought data from Nasscom and similar bodies regarding impacts of the Visa rule changes in the February 9 meeting that included secretaries from the ministries of external affairs, finance, telecommunication, electronics and IT, commerce as well as DIPP, besides representatives of industry chambers and Nasscom.

US is the biggest importer of Indian IT workforce while EU comes next in turn making IT, one of the largest private sector employers with close to 4 million people that contributes over 9 percent to the country’s GDP.

As per the new US legislation (Lofgren Bill) the minimum wages of H-1B visa holders has been proposed to double to $130,000. Last fixed in 1989, the current H-1B minimum wage is $60,000.