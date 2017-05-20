Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Minaketan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government’s Cultural departement on Saturday handed over Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das.

Actor Minaketan is now undergoing cancer treatment at the Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Earlier, he had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was diagnosed with the cancer after undergoing medical tests.

As he is in early stage of cancer, doctors have assured him of recovery through treatment.

Minaketan is an actor well known for Balunga Toka (2011), Jianta Bhuta (2008) and Most Wanted (2011).

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.4K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
5.2K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
creature creature
2.3K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
Ransomware Ransomware
1.7K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
Padmalaya Nanda Padmalaya Nanda
1.6K
Entertainment

Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda
To Top