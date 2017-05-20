Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government’s Cultural departement on Saturday handed over Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das.
Actor Minaketan is now undergoing cancer treatment at the Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Earlier, he had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was diagnosed with the cancer after undergoing medical tests.
As he is in early stage of cancer, doctors have assured him of recovery through treatment.
Minaketan is an actor well known for Balunga Toka (2011), Jianta Bhuta (2008) and Most Wanted (2011).