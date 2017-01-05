Gov forms panel to work out Sports Development Code

New Delhi: The Union Government on Thursday formed a high level panel to make recommendations for bringing out a comprehensive National Sports Development Code in the country.

Union Sports Secretary and Odisha Cadre IAS Injeti Srinivas will head the committee which will also have former Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone and athlete Anju Bobby George as its members.

Besides, International hockey federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra, Bishweshwar Nandi gymnastics sensation Dipa Karmakar’s coach), lawyer Nandan Kamath and The Hindu sports journalist Vijay Lokapally are also a part of the committee.

The committee will look into the sports development issues in the country. It will study the present sports governance, recent developments in sports governance, and international best practices for the same and recommend best policies for working out a model code for sports federations to follow throughout the country.

It is an ambitious programme with a vision to develop uniformity and class standards in sports quality across all types of sports. Such panels have been constituted from time to time on a situational basis for working out modalities to develop concurrent sports policies in the country.

Last time around Ajay Maken had worked out such a model during UPA Government’s regime in 2011.