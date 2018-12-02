Gorbachev hails George HW Bush for ending Cold War

Moscow: Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet leader, has showered praises on the former US president George HW Bush for his role in ending the Cold War.

Gorbachev, 87, expressed his deep condolences to the family of the 41st US president who died on Friday.

Reports said the two leaders had declared an end to the Cold War at the Malta Summit in December, 1989. Bush had declared support for Gorbachev’s “perestroika” reforms.

Gorbachev said a heap of memories are linked to this person. He said he had the opportunity to work together during the time of enormous changes.

The Interfax news agency reported that the last Soviet leader praised Bush senior for his contribution to ending the cold war. He was a true partner, the Soviet leader said.

Reports said in 1991, Gorbachev and Bush signed the Strategic Arms Reductions Treaty for cutting down stockpiles of long-range nuclear weapons of the two super powers.