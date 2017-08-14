PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Gorakhpur tragedy: NHRC sends notice to UP govt, seeks report

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of several children at BRD medical college in Gorakhpur, observing that it indicated “gross callousness” on part of the health administration.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asked the state Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report in four weeks on the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected families as well as the action taken against the guilty officers, the NHRC on Monday said.

Over 60 children have reportedly died at BRD Medical College Hospital since August 7.

Earlier also, the NHRC said, it has come across several instances of deaths in the hospitals due to Japanese Encephalitis.

