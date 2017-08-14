Gorakhpur tragedy: Death toll remains unabated, six more children die

Lucknow: Setting a nation-wide outrage and political recrimination , six more children died due to encephalitis since Saturday at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur where the death toll of children has risen to 70 in recent days.

Many of these deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the government.

Even as the authorities grappled with the situation in the aftermath of the Gorakhpur tragedy which continued to unfold, additional director health Pushkar Anand today said these fresh deaths occurred between August 12 and 14.

“In the past three days — from August 12 to August 14 — six encephalitis patients, mostly children have died. In the same period, as many as 21 patients were admitted for treatment. At present nearly 75 encephalitis patients are undergoing treatment in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital,” he said.

In state capital Lucknow, UP Congress leaders including state party chief Raj Babbar staged a protest over the tragedy and many of them courted arrest. The Congress has been demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and registration of a case of “murder” over the “massacre” of children.

BJP chief Amit Shah, who is in Bengaluru, rejected the demand for Adityanath’s ouster, saying such incidents had also happened in states governed by the Congress.

Replying to a query, Shah said unlike the Congress, BJP “does not hold anybody guilty” without investigation, which was on.