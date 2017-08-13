Gorakhpur tragedy: Death toll reaches 70, PMO says Narendra Modi constantly monitoring situation

Lucknow: The death toll in Gorakhpur tragedy rose to 70, as another child succumbed to encephalitis at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital on Sunday.

Menawhile, it has also been reported that union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Gorakhpur on Sunday, to enquire about the tragedy.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the CM had said that he has asked a team of top ministers to determine if the death of the children was actually due to a disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital and assured to not spare anyone found guilty. “We have suspended the principal of the BRD Medical College and taking him guilty for his actions and an investigation on him has already been ordered and is underway. Those found guilty won’t be spared,” Yogi had said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had also said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a committee has been formed to look into the Gorakhpur tragedy.

On the other hand, the Opposition hit out at state government branded the suspension as ‘eyewash’, and demanded that an all-party delegation should look into the matter.

The PMO on Saturday also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur and is in touch with central and state authorities.

On Saturday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in a span of 48 hours at the hospital. As per the data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital.