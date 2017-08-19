PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Gorakhpur not a picnic spot, CM Yogi attacks Rahul Gandhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow:  Hitting out at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that he won’t let Gorakhpur turn into a picnic spot.

“There’s a ‘yuvraj’ (prince) sitting in Delhi, who doesn’t understand the significance of a Swachhta Abhiyan. There’s no valid reason why he should be permitted to turn Gorakhpur into his picnic spot,” Adityanath said at a public meeting earlier in the day.

The chief minister’s jibe comes on a day when Rahul is scheduled to visit Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, where more than 70 children have died since August 7 due to various causes including encephalitis.

Some of the deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

