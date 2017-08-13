Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Hero doctor Kafeel Khan sacked as nodal officer

Lucknow: Dr Kafeel Khan, who was hailed as hero for saving many lives in Gorakhpur hospital tragedy was sacked from his post of nodal officer. The move comes two days after he saved the lives of as many kids as possible with his quick thinking and by using his own money.

Dr Kafeel Khan, the head of the encephalitis ward and a paediatrician was replaced by Dr Bhupendra Sharma.

The government had on Saturday suspended the principal of the BRD medical college, Dr Rajeev Mishra. Mishra. Ahmad is the second person from the administration to face action for the death of 63 kids in the last five days.

However, the government has not yet given reason for sacking. Dr PK Singh, principal of Rajkiya Medical College in Ambedkar Nagar, has been given additional charge of BRD Medical College.

Had it not been for this doctor at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, the death toll would have been much higher. Eye-witnesses have hailed him as a hero responsible for saving the lives of many children.

On August 10, the central oxygen pipeline in the college premises started beeping, indicating low supply of the gas. The doctors and hospital staff knew that the supply could be maintained through emergency cylinders, but only for two hours.

Dr Khan drove two hospital employees to a friend’s private nursing home and borrowed three oxygen cylinders. He had also instructed the junior doctors to keep pumping Ambu bags if the oxygen supply reduced further in the central pipeline.

He loaded three cylinders in his car and rushed back to the hospital. The three cylinders were sufficient to provide only half an hour of supply to the central pipeline. Dr Khan made another round to private nursing homes and collected 12 more cylinders.