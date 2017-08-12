Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Death toll reaches 63, oxygen vendor raided

Gorakhpur: The death toll in Gorakhpur tragedy rose to 63 after an 11-year-old child died due to encephalitis at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen at the hospital had claimed lives of two children.

On Friday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in a span of 48 hours at the hospital. As per sources, in past five days from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry and has promised “strict action against those who found responsible.” He has rushed two top ministers, including health minister Sidharth Nath Singh to Gorakhpur.

Raids were conducted at the Lucknow-based firm that supplied oxygen to the hospital and had stopped the supply because previous bills were not paid. The hospital report records that 300 extra oxygen cylinders were got on Friday evening from Faizabad., as per sources.