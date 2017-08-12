Gorakhpur children deaths: UP govt suspends BRD medical college principal; PM Modi monitoring situation

Lucknow: Following the deaths of over 60 children at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday suspended the college principal with immediate effect for negligent behaviour.

Addressing a press conference, Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon said, a high level investgation, headed by Principal Secretary, has been ordered and the state government will take appropriate action after probe report is submitted.

However, state Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said according to reports from the paediatric department of the college, 60 children had died due to various diseases since August 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur. He is in constant touch with authorities from the Central and state governments.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has asked Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and Health Secretary CK Mishra to visit Gorakhpur to look into the deaths of children in a hospital in the eastern UP town.

Nadda has sought a report from the state health department into the matter. An expert team will also be leaving for Gorakhpur on Saturday.

The opposition tore into the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, seeking the scalps of the state Health and Medical Education Ministers for the deaths of over 60 children