‘Gopi Bahu’ detained in diamantaire murder case

Mumbai: Television actress Debolina Bhattacharya was detained and a politician was arrested in connection with the death of diamantaire Rajeshwar Udani, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested politician, Sachin Pawar, was said to be closely acquainted with the victim.

Debolina who plays Gopi Bahu in the popular TV serial “Saath Nibhana Sathiya” was earlier grilled by police after Udani’s body was recovered in a forest in Raigad district.

However, officials remain tight-lipped over her role in the case but hinted that some more women from the entertainment industry may be summoned for questioning.

Udani, 57, had been reported missing by his family from his office from November 28. The police had launched a search and his mobile was tracked in Rabale of Navi Mumbai before it lost signal.

His highly decomposed body, without any apparent injuries, was found late on December 5 and bereft of any identity paper. He was identified by his son from the clothes and shoes he was wearing.