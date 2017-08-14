PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Google’s RailWire Wi-Fi: Free Wi-Fi at 140 railway stations in India

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
railway stations

New Delhi: As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative, the Indian Railways have partnered with Google to provide Wi-Fi Broadband facility to passengers at major railway stations across the country.

The Google RailTel initiative was launched in January 2016. Till date Google in partnership with RailTel, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has reached 140 stations across India and offers speeds ranging from 20-40Mbps. Their lofty aim is to reach as many as 400 stations by 2018.

The main goal of the RailTel initiative is to bridge the digital divide and provide the masses with reliable and fast internet so that they can remain connected, do their work, while waiting for their trains.

Under this initiative, RailTel provides the high speed network via Fiber lines while Google proved tech support and sets up the wireless infrastructure.

