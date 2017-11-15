Google’s Doodle honours Cornelia Sorabji, India’s first woman lawyer

New Delhi: Google Doodle on Wednesday paid tribute to Cornelia Sorabji, the first woman to practice law in the country, on the occasion of her 151st birth anniversary.

Born on November 15, 1866 in Nashik, Sorabji was a pioneer who helped open up higher education as well as the legal profession to women. She was the first woman permitted to attend Bombay University, where she excelled. She then went on to become the first Indian woman to study law at Oxford University in 1892.

Her career in law was not free from trials and tribulations. She was barred from practising her profession in both Britain and India. Even after clearing the law examination in Allahabad High Court in 1899, she was not acknowledged as a barrister. But Sorabji was not one to quit without a fight.