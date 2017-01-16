Google Girl Meghali sets three records in a single day

Bhubaneswar: Ten-year-old Meghali Malbika Swain, best known as s ‘Google Girl’, has set three records simultaneously on a single day with the Indian Book of Records (IBR) in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Meghali has set the record by reciting the names of 1,009 rivers in 7 minutes and 39 seconds, 1,010 cities in 9 minutes and 4 seconds, and 1,012 physical bodies in 11 minutes and 29 seconds.

Later she recalled the names of 196 cities of the world, 196 national capitals, 97 smart cities of the country and names of 400 rivers of Asia, 300 rivers of Europe, 100 rivers of Africa, more than 100 rivers of South and North America.

Among others present during the occasion were Professor Biswaranjan, Advocate Bibhuprasad Tripathy, Durga Prasad Tripathy and Harish Sindhuja.