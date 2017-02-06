Google, Facebook, Apple go to court against Trump’s immigration ban

Washington: More than 90 tech companies including giants Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook banded together on Sunday to file a legal brief opposing US President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban, arguing that it “inflicts significant harm on American business.”

On Sunday the brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, included other top tech firms including Facebook, Twitter and Intel, as well as non-tech companies such as Levi Strauss and Chobani. In all nearly 100 firms, including eBay, Netflix and Uber signed onto the brief.

U.S. tech firms have been among the more vocal sectors speaking out against the policy, with many of its staff made up of foreign-born nationals

Trump’s temporary immigration ban, the most contentious policy move of his first two weeks in offices, faces crucial legal hurdles.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco over the weekend denied the Trump administration’s request for an immediate stay of the federal judge’s temporary restraining order that blocked nationwide the implementation of key parts of the travel ban.

But the court said it would reconsider the government’s request after receiving more information