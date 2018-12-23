Google Duo App crosses one billion mark

San Francisco: The video chat app ‘Google Duo’, launched in 2016, crossed the one billion mark on Google Play.

Google Duo was launched along with instant messaging app Allo. While the app reached 500 million downloads in just six months ago, the app has been downloaded more than one billion times in a short span of time.

Duo support for iPad, Android Tablet, Chromebook, and Smart Displays was launched recently in 2018.

Earlier, the company had announced that the messaging app Allo will not function after March 2019. The move was taken in view to improve the messaging and video calling app Duo.

Notably, Google Duo is a video chat mobile application developed by Google, available on the Android and iOS operating systems.

Google Allo is an instant messaging mobile app by Google for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems, with a web client available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera.