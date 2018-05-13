Google Doodle celebrates Mother’s Day

New Delhi: The second Sunday of the May is celebrated as Mother’s Day across the globe. Celebrating this very special day, Google today dedicated an adorable doodle to all the mummies out there.

The day is especially dedicated to the woman who devotes all her life to the well-being of her child and in return for this selfless love from her, she expects nothing.

The custom of celebrating Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May was first adopted by the United States, following which many other countries adopted the same. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

The modern holiday of Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia.

Jarvis wanted to honour her mother, hence set aside a day to recognise and appreciate the devotion of all mothers towards their child or children because she believed a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely mothers out there!