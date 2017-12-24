Google celebrates singing legend Mohammed Rafi’s 93rd birthday with a Doodle

New Delhi: On Padma Shri Mohammed Rafi’s 93rd birthday, Google honours the legendary singer with a Google Doodle.

Born on 24th December 1924 in Kotla Sultan Singh, a village near present-day Majitha in Amritsar district of Punjab, Mohammed Rafi went on to win a million hearts globally.

The Doodle, created by Mumbai-based illustrator Sajid Shaikh, “shows the journeys of famous Rafi songs as they progressed from the studio, onto the silver screen and into the hearts of fans forever.”

Google India’s Twitter handle described the legendary singer, who has almost 5,000 songs to his credit, as “the man who wrote his legacy through the words he sang.”

The singer was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Indian government in 1967.

In 1977, he won the National Award for the song ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ from the film ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.’

Some of Rafi’s best-known songs are ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho’, ‘Dil Ke Jharoke Mein’, and ‘Baharo Phool Barsao’.