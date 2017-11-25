Google announces scholarships to 1.3 lakh Indian youths

New Delhi: Google, in association with technology learning platform Pluralsight and Udacity will offer scholarship to 130,000 developers and students across India, to create a pool of highly skilled tech workforce in India.
In this joint effort, Google is sponsoring 100,000 scholarships on the Pluralsight learning platform and 30 thousand scholarships on Udacity to help developers gain access to advanced learning curriculum and further their employability in emerging technologies such as Mobile and Web development, Machine Learning, AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Platforms.
The Scholarship program would have two phases. The first phase would have free access to our courses in mobile and web development along with mentorship and community support. The top 1000 students earn an additional 6-month scholarship to our Mobile and Web Developer Nanodegree programs, which includes mentorship, community support, and expert project reviews, according to reports.
This scholarship programme is in continuation of Google’s plans to train two million developers in India, to help spur innovation and support the growth of India’s start-up ecosystem.
Since the last year and a half, Google has trained over a thousand faculty over 400 colleges and 11 state universities for the technologies of the future which has already benefited 75000 students, according to sources.