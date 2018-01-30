Goods train derails in Odisha

Ganjam: A wagon of a goods train today derailed at around 11.55 am in between Chilika and Khallikote stations in Odisha.

The freight train which departed from Biramitrapur near Rourkela and heading towards Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant was immediately stopped by the loco pilot when a gateman alerted him of the derailment after the gateman spotted smoke.

As per preliminary reports, only one wagon of the goods train was affected in the mishap. ECoR authorities have sent a relief train and the upper line which was affected likely to be set right by 3 pm today.

However, no casualty has been reported in the mishap.