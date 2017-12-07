Headlines

Goods train derails near Odisha’s Damanjodi

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incidence of train derailment, six wagons of a goods train derailed in Odisha’s Koraput district last night between Dumuriput and Damanjodi stations following which the route no-3 of Damanjodi yard was blocked, said East Coast Railway (ECoR). However, no casualty has been reported.

Safety officers of engineering and personnel of mechanical branches have rushed to the spot. Relief train attached with crane also reached the site from Vishakhapatnam and Kirandul to take up the restoration work. The restoration work is expected to be completed by this afternoon.

After the derailment, Railways cancelled and diverted several trains under Waltair Railway Division of ECoR zone.  The passenger trains which have been cancelled are Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express, Koraput -Visakhapatnam passenger.

