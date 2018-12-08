Goods train derails in Uttar Pradesh, guard hurt

Lucknow: A goods train has derailed in Farukkhabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Railway officials said two coaches of a goods train were derailed.

They said the train guard was severely injured. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. The derailment has  ripped apart more than 500 metres of track. Passenger services on the route have been stopped, railway officials said.

The railway officials said the incident took place near Rajepur village, 1 kilometre from the Kamalganj station at around 6.15 a.m.

Rail traffic on the Farukhabad-Kanpur route has been disrupted.

