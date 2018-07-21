Good news for women as sanitary napkins exempted from GST

New Delhi: In a major development, the GST Council has exempted sanitary napkins from Goods and Services tax, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the GST council meeting on Saturday.

Earlier, there was a 12 per cent levy of tax on sanitary napkins under the one-year old GST regime, which attracted serious criticism from various quarters.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 28th GST Council meeting, Goyal said that tax on bamboo also has been slashed to 12 per cent. Besides, rakhis were exempted from the tax, he added.

Among items on which GST was reduced include footwear, small televisions, water heater, electric ironing machines, refrigerators, lithium-ion batteries, hair dryers, vacuum cleaners, food appliances and ethanol.

The next GST Council meeting will be held on August 4.